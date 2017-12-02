WKOW's Kathryn Larson wins regional Emmy award

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A WKOW reporter is now an Emmy winner.

27 News reporter Kathryn Larson has been awarded a regional Emmy in the Midwest for her reporting on youth homelessness in Dane County. At a ceremony Saturday night, Kathryn was recognized for outstanding achievement for news gathering for a serious news feature story.



Click here to read Kathryn's story, Digging Deeper: Life in Limbo for Hundreds of Dane County Kids.