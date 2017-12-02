WKOW's Kathryn Larson wins regional Emmy award - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WKOW's Kathryn Larson wins regional Emmy award

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A WKOW reporter is now an Emmy winner. 

27 News reporter Kathryn Larson has been awarded a regional Emmy in the Midwest for her reporting on youth homelessness in Dane County. At a ceremony Saturday night, Kathryn was recognized for outstanding achievement for news gathering for a serious news feature story. 

Click here to read Kathryn's story, Digging Deeper: Life in Limbo for Hundreds of Dane County Kids. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.