2 hurt in semi-pickup truck crash in Dodge County

THERESA (WKOW) -- Authorities a Fond du Lac man has serious injuries after a crash with a semi in Dodge County on Saturday.

According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a semi was headed west on Highway 28 in the town of Theresa around 7:15 p.m. It hit a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 28/67/175. 

The semi driver, a 48-year-old Theresa man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. The driver of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Fond du Lac man, was airlifted to a trauma center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Authorities are still investigating the crash. 

