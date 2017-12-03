Man steals money from Madison gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a man stole money from a gas station Saturday night.

Police say a white male in his 20's entered a BP gas station on 1412 Pflaum Road with a blue hoody pulled over his face. They say the man said he had a gun and attempted to pull the cash register off the counter.

Police say after an unsuccessful attempt the man continued his efforts and eventually fled from the gas station after taking money.

Police say the man is described as 6 feet tall with a chubby build.

The investigation is ongoing.