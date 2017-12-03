Two armed people break into Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say two armed people entered a home in Madison Saturday night.

According to police, residents say they were at home when the armed people entered through an unlocked door and began pointing handguns at them.

It happened on North Orchard Street around 8 p.m.

Police say one resident pushed the gun away and was hit with the gun, causing a significant laceration and other injuries on his face.

Police say both of the armed people ran away with a nearby person chasing after one of the suspects. The suspect pointed a handgun at this person, took his cellphone and continued to run away.

The hurt victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say right now it does not appear that this was a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing.