"Turf guy" gets nod on social media

(WKOW) -- The sting of the Wisconsin Badgers' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was comforted for some by a hardworking groundskeeper.

During the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes unsuccessfully tried to keep Chris James from scoring. What they were successful in doing was ripping the turf. The game was delayed, while a lone groundskeeper (turf guy) urgently fixed it.

Posts and photos about him quickly popped up online. Here are some of the top tweets:

"Proud of the boys, hell of a fight. Hats off to Ohio State. Let’s be honest, the winner of the night is Turf Guy." - @JJWatt

"You’ve got this, @bigten turf guy." - @UWMadison