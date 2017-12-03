Wisconsin winemaker's take on brandy old fashioned

MILTON (WKOW) -- Old fashioneds are among the favorite for cocktails in Wisconsin. A southern Wisconsin winemaker has her own take on it.
Amanda Stefl's business Timber Hill Winery just celebrated its first anniversary. She came on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to show viewers her recipe for a brandy old fashioned, using one of her Wisconsin-made wines.
Below is the recipe we made on the show. You can also watched the attached video to see how it's made.
Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned
Combine the following over ice:
- 2 parts Finally Friday wine (Wisconsin port style wine)
- 1 part lemon-lime soda
- dash or two of bitters
- cherry and orange peel garnish
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.