Middleton donut shop holds drive for winter weather gear

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Hurts Donuts teaming up with Middleton Outreach Ministry to collect winter gear for people in need.

Anyone who donates new or gently used mittens, gloves, hats, coats, blankets, etc. Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Middleton donut store will receive a free classic donut and coffee. Hurts has a truck it's trying to fill for Middleton Outreach Ministry. The store is also collecting items for Toys for Tots.

Santa will be available on site during that time for photos and gift requests.