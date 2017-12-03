UPDATE: Wisconsin No. 6 in College Football Playoff rankings; Ohio State not in playoffs

MADISON (WKOW) -- The College Football Playoff rankings are out and Wisconsin is also No. 6 on that list. It dropped from 4 to 6 in the AP Top 25 poll Sunday morning.

The four teams in the playoffs will be No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama.

Clemson will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma will play Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

No. 5 was Ohio State, who beat Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship game Saturday night.

Wisconsin is Number 6 in the latest poll, which puts Ohio State at Number 5. The poll was released about an hour before the College Football Playoff pairings will be revealed.



Clemson finished the regular season No. 1, followed by Oklahoma and Georgia. Wisconsin was No. 6, followed by Auburn, Southern California, Penn State and UCF. The 10th-ranked Knights are the last unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and matched their best ranking ever. UCF finished the 2013 season 10th. Boise State moved into the rankings at No. 25.

