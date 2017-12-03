UPDATE - IT'S OFFICIAL: Wisconsin to play Miami in Orange Bowl D - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE - IT'S OFFICIAL: Wisconsin to play Miami in Orange Bowl December 30

Julie Carpenter Lotz
MIAMI (WKOW) -- The official word has been announced: Wisconsin (12-1) will play the University of Miami (10-2) in the Capital One Orange Bowl December 30 at 7 p.m. CT.

MADISON (WKOW)  -- The Miami Herald has reported that  the University of Wisconsin will be meeting The University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.

An official announcement is expected to come later Sunday afternoon from Orange Bowl officials but the Herald reports that the Orange Bowl participants contractually are the highest-ranked non-champion, non-playoff team from the Big 10, SEC or ND, making Wisconsin the choice for that slot.

The announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams came at noon Sunday. No. 1 Clemson will play No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma will play No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl. 

No. 5 was Ohio State, who beat Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship game Saturday night. 

The Orange Bowl will take place the evening of Saturday, December 30 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

