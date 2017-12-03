UPDATE - IT'S OFFICIAL: Wisconsin to play Miami in Orange Bowl December 30

A DOA spokesperson says it appears the driver had a medical event that led to the crash. There is no reported damage to the Capitol building.More >>
The sting of the Wisconsin Badgers' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was comforted for some by a hardworking groundskeeper.
Madison Police say two armed people entered a home in Madison Saturday night.
Aaron Jones' 20-yard touchdown run on his only carry, with 5:59 left in overtime, gave the Green Bay Packers a 26-20 win Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.
The sting of the Wisconsin Badgers' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was comforted for some by a hardworking groundskeeper.
After Wisconsin's 27-21 loss Saturday in the Big 10 Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Buckeye's jumped back into the national championship conversation and the Badgers were left to look ahead to an end-of-season bowl game.
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament after sweeping No. 22 Iowa State, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, at Hilton Coliseum Saturday night.
The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are taking on No. 8 Ohio State. Not only is a conference title up for grabs, but a likely berth in the College Football Playoff is also at stake.
Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points and hot-shooting Ohio State opened Big Ten play with an easy 83-58 victory on Saturday over Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin women's basketball team came out strong Saturday morning, defeating La Salle 71-60 at the Kohl Center.
INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Former Badger football players now in the NFL sent video well wishes to the team ahead of Saturday's Big 10 Championship game against Ohio State.
It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.
The sting of the Wisconsin Badgers' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was comforted for some by a hardworking groundskeeper.
After Wisconsin's 27-21 loss Saturday in the Big 10 Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Buckeye's jumped back into the national championship conversation and the Badgers were left to look ahead to an end-of-season bowl game.
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament after sweeping No. 22 Iowa State, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, at Hilton Coliseum Saturday night.
It's officially the holiday season in Cottage Grove. The community kicked off the celebration this weekend with Christmas in the Grove.
More than 20 vendors set up at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie Saturday to raise money for service dogs in our area.
Dane County releases names of drivers killed in deadly Windsor crash.
INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Former Badger football players now in the NFL sent video well wishes to the team ahead of Saturday's Big 10 Championship game against Ohio State.
A newspaper is reporting that two women have accused Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick of sexual misconduct.
Early Saturday morning the U.S. Senate passed the Republican tax reform bill along party lines.
Police in Madison arrested a man Friday night, who allegedly used enticement to lure a small group of girls into his car then took them to his apartment.
Every tattoo means something, especially for the people who lined-up Friday at Ultimate Arts Tattoo in Madison for the 15th annual Tats For Tots.
Sexual harassment training is being talked about for lawmakers, including Madison city alders.
