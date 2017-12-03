Badgers reflect on another Big Ten title Loss

It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.More >>
A DOA spokesperson says it appears the driver had a medical event that led to the crash. There is no reported damage to the Capitol building.More >>
The sting of the Wisconsin Badgers' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was comforted for some by a hardworking groundskeeper.More >>
Madison Police say two armed people entered a home in Madison Saturday night.More >>
The final score of 27-21 was not quite as bad as the 59-0 trumping in 2014 - but the result was the same. Ohio State was crowned the winner of the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Wisconsin, most importantly, loses its trip to the College Football Playoff.More >>
Aaron Jones' 20-yard touchdown run on his only carry, with 5:59 left in overtime, gave the Green Bay Packers a 26-20 win Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.More >>
After Wisconsin's 27-21 loss Saturday in the Big 10 Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Buckeye's jumped back into the national championship conversation and the Badgers were left to look ahead to an end-of-season bowl game.More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament after sweeping No. 22 Iowa State, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, at Hilton Coliseum Saturday night.More >>
The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are taking on No. 8 Ohio State. Not only is a conference title up for grabs, but a likely berth in the College Football Playoff is also at stake.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points and hot-shooting Ohio State opened Big Ten play with an easy 83-58 victory on Saturday over Wisconsin.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team came out strong Saturday morning, defeating La Salle 71-60 at the Kohl Center.More >>
Authorities say a Fond du Lac man has serious injuries after a crash with a semi in Dodge County on Saturday.More >>
It's officially the holiday season in Cottage Grove. The community kicked off the celebration this weekend with Christmas in the Grove.More >>
More than 20 vendors set up at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie Saturday to raise money for service dogs in our area.More >>
Dane County releases names of drivers killed in deadly Windsor crash.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that two women have accused Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick of sexual misconduct.More >>
Early Saturday morning the U.S. Senate passed the Republican tax reform bill along party lines.More >>
Police in Madison arrested a man Friday night, who allegedly used enticement to lure a small group of girls into his car then took them to his apartment.More >>
Dane County's Community Restorative Court program is hosting a community appreciation event.More >>
