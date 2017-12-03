Badgers reflect on another Big Ten title Loss

It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- The final score of 27-21 was not quite as bad as the 59-0 trumping in 2014 - but the result was the same. Ohio State was crowned the winner of the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Wisconsin, most importantly, loses its trip to the College Football Playoff.

"Yeah, that's what hurts the most," said quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who went 19/40 for 229 yards and 2 interceptions in the loss. "Being able to get this far and then come up short. And seeing them on the field celebrating afterward, just saying 'that could have been us'. It definitely hurts."

"Being so close, [with the ]undefeated season, you're on top of the world," said running back Jonathan Taylor, who had 15 carries for 41 yards. "You feel like you got one more game until you're champions. You got that opportunity and then you fall short - it's definitely tough."

"We'll watch the film but I think we all could have been better, " said offensive lineman Michael Deiter. And [Ohio State has] really good players. It's not that we weren't completely 'on'. They're going to make their plays, but we have to make ours. And we just didn't."

"You know, when you have so many guys that put everything on the line, it's obviously not easy," said tight end Troy Fumagalli. He caught 5 passes for 45 yards. "So, [we just need] just time. Coach is giving us the week off just to sit back and get your mind off things for a second."

It was announced on Sunday that Wisconsin will be facing Miami in the Orange Bowl on December 30th. Find out more information on that game here.