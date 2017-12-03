1 dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

1 dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Milwaukee

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A wrong-way crash leaves one person dead and two others hurt on Milwaukee's south side.

The two cars are totaled, with the front ends smashed. Police say a 21-year-old driver was going the wrong way and caused the crash. Two people were in the other car.

A 27-year-old man died and the other man is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

Neighbors say they aren't surprised about this crash. They say the intersection at 27th and Cleveland can be a problem area.

"My concern is that for one, it happened so early in the morning and that it was a wrong-way driver," said Janet Rebholz. "The fact that a life had to be taken, that someone had to die for whatever reason it was, and we get quite a few accidents on this corner...probably like 3 to four a month...people just racing through the yellow lights, the red lights and numerous accidents all the time."

Police say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody and also hospitalized. Charges will be presented to the district attorney's office in the coming days.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.