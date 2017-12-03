1 dead, 2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A wrong-way crash leaves one person dead and two others hurt on Milwaukee's south side.

The two cars are totaled, with the front ends smashed. Police say a 21-year-old driver was going the wrong way and caused the crash. Two people were in the other car.

A 27-year-old man died and the other man is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

Neighbors say they aren't surprised about this crash. They say the intersection at 27th and Cleveland can be a problem area.

"My concern is that for one, it happened so early in the morning and that it was a wrong-way driver," said Janet Rebholz. "The fact that a life had to be taken, that someone had to die for whatever reason it was, and we get quite a few accidents on this corner...probably like 3 to four a month...people just racing through the yellow lights, the red lights and numerous accidents all the time."

Police say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody and also hospitalized. Charges will be presented to the district attorney's office in the coming days.