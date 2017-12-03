96-year-old from Wisconsin fights off intruder - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

96-year-old from Wisconsin fights off intruder

SHREVEPORT, LA (WKOW) -- A 96-year-old Wisconsin woman who now lives in Louisiana was able to fight off an intruder.

Leona Jackson discovered a man in her home late at night last week. Jackson says the man attacked her and demanded she give him money. 

She says she had no choice but to fight back and says her bible and her faith is what saved her. 

"No he didn't think I was going to fight, he just figured, thought cause I was old and don't know how to fight, but I almost whooped him," said Jackson.

Jackson said besides some minor aches and pains after the home invasion, she's doing just fine.

