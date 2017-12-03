Police: Caller claims to be officer asking for money for officers

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police in Middleton are warning people of a phone scam where a caller pretends to be an officer.



Police say a Middleton resident reported getting a call from a 715 area code on Sunday evening. The caller said he was with the "Middleton and Madison police force doing a drive to make sure the police have the right tools to do their job." The caller asked for donations of more than $100 and donors would get a thank you card.



Police say there is no one with the department making calls to raise money, so this is not legitimate. Officers will never call and ask for money over the phone.



If you get a call like this, you should hang up without saying anything. If you've been the victim of a scam or have any information about what's going on, call Middleton police at (608) 824-7300 or your local law enforcement agency if you live outside Middleton.



If you would like to donate to police, you can choose a local organization like National Night Out, Citizen's Academy or other community programs. Click here for more information.