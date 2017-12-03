Police: Caller claims to be officer asking for money for officer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Caller claims to be officer asking for money for officers

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police in Middleton are warning people of a phone scam where a caller pretends to be an officer.

Police say a Middleton resident reported getting a call from a 715 area code on Sunday evening. The caller said he was with the "Middleton and Madison police force doing a drive to make sure the police have the right tools to do their job." The caller asked for donations of more than $100 and donors would get a thank you card.

Police say there is no one with the department making calls to raise money, so this is not legitimate. Officers will never call and ask for money over the phone. 

If you get a call like this, you should hang up without saying anything. If you've been the victim of a scam or have any information about what's going on, call Middleton police at (608) 824-7300 or your local law enforcement agency if you live outside Middleton. 

If you would like to donate to police, you can choose a local organization like National Night Out, Citizen's Academy or other community programs. Click here for more information. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.