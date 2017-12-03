'Shop with a Cop' builds relationships between officers, families

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local law enforcement officers took time out of their busy days to make this holiday season special for children.

Officers from about a dozen agencies across the Madison area came out to Target on the east side of Madison to participate in the 17th annual Shop with a Cop program. Officers volunteer their time to help children in need pick out toys for the holiday season.

"We pick the kids up, we spend the day with them. We will have lunch with them, we'll play around with the things that they got, we'll see what they got, and all the good things they chose for themselves and their family members," said Officer Diego Lema Hernandez, with UW-Madison Police Department.



Officers say it's important to be there for the families in the community and build relationships.

"A lot of them dealing with different socio-economic difficulties, just giving them something that they can look forward to for the holidays," Lema Hernandez told 27 News. "I think it's really important for us as law enforcement, we tend to give back to the community as best we can, and this is just one of those events we really enjoy doing."

