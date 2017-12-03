The Last Lucky Few: Final Oscar Mayer employee talks about transplant life at sister plant in Davenport, IA

MADISON (WKOW) -- About a dozen Madison area men consider themselves the lucky ones. They're the last Oscar Mayer plant workers still working, only 2 hours and forty-five minutes away at the sister plant in Davenport, IA.

"For our benefits, so we can start drawing our pensions to keep our insurance, that's why I'm there." Scott Ulrich said. The Oscar Mayer power plant engineer is proud that he can still provide for his family after 25 years of service.

"I'm actually doing the same job that I was doing here in Madison so I'm fortunate I have the same job," he said. With five years needed for full benefits, Oscar Mayer gave him the option to keep working in Davenport, he says he had no option.

"I feel obligated that I have to do this for my family," The father says it's been hard though being away from his family for usually two weeks at a time since August.

He says his absence is especially on his wife.

"She's at home and I'm actually down here with roommates," he said.

Speaking or roommates, they are his old Oscar Mayer co-workers.

"Yeah, it's like a bachelor pad, it's like an old man bachelor pad," he said.

Luckily the new plant has welcomed them with open arms.

"They've been very patient with us and they've had a lot of respect for us so that's a good thing," he said.

He's looking forward to completing his five years so he can return home.

"Just take one day at a time, try to make it work," he said.