MADISON (WKOW) -- You may be in the thick of holiday shopping; making a list and checking it twice.

But there will probably be people on that list you'll have a hard time buying for. Discover Wisconsin host Mariah Haberman shared a few Wisconsin-themed gift ideas with Wake Up Wisconsin viewers.

How about a t-shirt that says "Call me Old Fashioned" or "Polka. Brandy. Euchre." Mariah says they even have onesies for babies that say "Don't Wake the Badger" and "Drink Local" with a cow on it.

Mariah gave a special promo code for WKOW 27 News viewers. Use RUDOLPH and you'll get 20% off.

