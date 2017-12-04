Two hurt in crash involving a Madison Metro bus - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two hurt in crash involving a Madison Metro bus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were hurt after a crash on Saturday that involved a Madison Metro bus.

According to the Madison Fire Department, an SUV crashed into a Madison Metro bus at the intersection of West Badger Road and South Park Street around 8 a.m. 

Madison Fire says the SUV and bus both suffered significant damage. The SUV suffered front-end damage whereas the bus suffered damage to its passenger side.

One person was aboard the bus when the crash happened.

The driver of the SUV and the injured bus passenger were both sent to an area hospital.

Fire officials say the engines of both cars were leaking fluids, which firefighters contained with an absorbent powder.

