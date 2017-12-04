Joey's Song raises money for epilepsy research

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's more than an amazing concert. It's a musical celebration in memory of a special little boy in hopes of helping other people like him.

On Tuesday, Mike Gomoll stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event in honor of his son, Joey.

Joey Gomoll died after battling a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. His father, Mike, came up with the idea of "Joey's Song" because his little boy loved music so much. Through Joey's Song, they have put on concerts and produced CDs to raise money for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs.

This year's concert is December 8th at the Barrymore Theatre. It features The Know-It-All-Boyfriends and opening acts Spooner and Chaser.

Click here to learn more about the concert and how to help the effort if you can't make the concert.