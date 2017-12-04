Brodhead man arrested following Green County meth bust - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brodhead man arrested following Green County meth bust

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A  rural Brodhead man faces charges related to manufacturing meth following a SWAT team raid of a Green County home.

Jordan E. Douglas, 22, was arrested and faces multiple felony drug charges including conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine waste and possession of methamphetamine precursors.

Stateline Area Narcotics Team or SLANT, executed a search warrant Nov. 30, 2017 in the 300 block of Town Center Road in the town of Spring Grove, Green County, according to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

SWAT teams from Green, Lafayette and Rock counties and Monroe Police Department, assisted at the scene, along with WI DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation Clandestine Lab Team.

Additional support was provided by Brodhead Fire Department, Brodhead EMS, Green County EMS, and the Albany Fire Department decontamination unit. Numerous items involving the production and waste contaminates were removed from the scene.

