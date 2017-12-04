Beloit police arrest suspect at nearby hotel shortly after armed robbery

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police arrested a suspect in a Sunday night armed robbery a short time later at a nearby hotel.

Nicholas Haiman, 32, of Rockford, was arrested and booked into the Rock County Jail.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2017 for a report of an armed robbery at the Mobil Mart at 2883 Milwaukee Rd., according to a Beloit Police Department news release.

A clerk suffered a minor injury during the robbery, according to police.

Officers were told that a white male suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk and fled the store on foot.

A witness saw the suspect running toward a hotel in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Rd. Officers arrived at the hotel and found the suspect and money taken from the robbery.