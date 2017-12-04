Wind advisory in effect Monday evening through Tuesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Wisconsin. It is effective from 6 pm this evening until 6 am Tuesday morning.

Winds will initially be out of the south at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Late this evening, a cold front will pass, shifting our winds out of the west.

Driving may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so slow down and keep both hands on the wheel. Garbage cans and Christmas decorations may blow around as well, so make sure they are secured.