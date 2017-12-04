Damage minimal following dumpster fire at construction site

MADISON (WKOW) -- A downtown construction site suffered minor damage following a dumpster fire Saturday morning.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the parking lot just east of HopCat brew pub and found one dumpster fully involved with a second dumpster also burning, according to a news release.

After extinguishing the fire, investigators searched through the debris to try to determine a cause, however it was not immediately clear how the fire started.

Some construction materials melted due to their proximity to the fire, but because of early reporting by witnesses and fast response from the fire department, damage to the new construction was minimal.