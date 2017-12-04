Teens cause disturbance after driving stolen vehicle to Memorial High, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two teens were arrested and three others were cited after police allege that one of them drove a stolen car to Memorial High School where the group attempted to enter the building.

Police say a loaded handgun was found inside a stolen SUV, as were items taken during a Middleton burglary.

The vehicle was found parked outside Memorial High School Saturday afternoon after the five teens -- three age 16 and two age 15 -- ran into the school.

None attend Memorial and security immediately stopped three for trespassing. Two others got loose in the hallways and were chasing a Memorial student.

The suspects and the young man they were chasing had been on opposing teams during a Saturday recreational basketball game that took place at a different school, according to a police department incident report.

When police arrived, all five trespassers were located outside. Three were cited. The other two – the ones who had been roaming the school - went to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The SUV was reported as stolen in Shorewood Hills.