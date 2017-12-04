Truckers protest new electronic logging device rules

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of truck drivers circled the state capitol today with their big rigs to protest new electronic logging device rules.

The electronic logging device (ELD) rule – congressionally mandated as a part of MAP-21 – is intended to help create a safer work environment for drivers, and make it easier and faster to accurately track, manage and share records of duty status (RODS) data, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

An ELD synchronizes with a vehicle engine to automatically record driving time, for easier, more accurate hours of service (HOS) recording.

However many in the trucking industry say it will have an adverse impact not only economically, but also related to safety and reliability of the devices.

The group from the Independent Truckers and Owner Operators began the day at Petro travel center in Portage. A group continued on to Madison.