Law enforcement searching for armed man after incident in Dodgeville

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Iowa County deputies currently are looking for Danny Satoris Parnell who they say was involved in a incident in Dodgeville earlier today.

Police say Parnell should be considered armed and should not be confronted with out law enforcement.

Witnesses say they saw Parnell on Section Line Road in Dodgeville Township.

The Ioiwa County Sheriff's Office currently has deputies working that area, however it is believed that Parnell has fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.