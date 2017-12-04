Green County uses social media to attract new applicants for 911 Dispatcher Shortage

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Across the country, 911 emergency centers face a serious problem, a lack of qualified people to take calls.

"You have to be able to control the callers you have to be able to get that information that you need to get that help," Green County Sheriff's Office Lead Dispatcher Laura Steiner said.

After 35 years, she's taken thousand calls and understands why there is so much burnout in her field.

"The nights the weekends, the overtime, think people just realized to themselves that it wasn't meant for them," she said.

Currently 8 full timers and four part-timers work around the clock. They are hoping to hire two applicants by February.

The trouble is finding top talent willing to take on the difficult role. That's why this time, the Sheriff's office took their hiring note to Facebook. Usually the department gets 20 or so applicants, but this time they got 83.

"It's phenomenal, the applications this round, a great turnout," Lieutenant Curtis Quinn said.