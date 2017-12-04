What you need to know to prepare your home heating system for the winter weather

Heating system in the showroom of Harker Heating & Cooling in Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) --- With the temperatures dropping, you're going to get a lot more use out of your home furnace. So you want to make sure you show your heating system a little TLC.

During the winter, your home heating system can be your best friend. But if you don't treat it right, it can also can your worst enemy.

Bruce Perkins, with Harker Heating and Cooling in Madison, said don't wait until it gets too cold to prepare your furnace for winter. You should have your heating system inspected yearly to ensure it's running at optimum efficiency.

“Regular service and maintenance on the furnace essential for proper operation and efficient operation. So having it checked and maintaining a few simple things that you can do as a homeowner yourself will ensure that it going to run when you need it run in those cold temperatures,” Perkins said.

Additional tips to prepare your furnace for the heating season

Inspect and replace your furnace filter if necessary

Do not store items near your furnace.

If you have a humidifier make sure it is operating properly and the water panel has been replaced if needed

If your furnace has PVC vents to the exterior of the home make sure there is nothing preventing proper ventilation.

Perkins also said be sure to have your equipment maintained by a licensed and qualified heating contractor annually to ensure proper operation and longevity.