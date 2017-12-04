Teen girls escape Madison sex offender after he takes them to his home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say two fifteen year old girls escaped from the home of a Madison sex offender, after he lured them from a city library, and tried to ply them with alcohol and drugs before propositioning them.



Officials say 49-year old Robert Story was arrested at his Ashford Lane apartment Friday after the teens escaped.



Online court records of a 2005 Dane County case show Story was required to register as a sex offender during that year. Story is no longer listed on Wisconsin's Sex Offender Registry. Department of Corrections spokesperson Tristan Cook has yet to respond to a request from 27 News on when Story's status changed, and the specifics of his conviction requiring sex offender registration at one time.



Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says Story approached the girls at the Goodman branch South Madison library at 2222 S. Park Street, and convinced them to leave with him in his car. A police official says the teens may have believed they were being taken for food to a restaurant.



DeSpain said the teenagers were instead taken by Story to his apartment, where he offered them alcohol and drugs, and made sexual overtures to the girls.



"They should never have gotten into the car with this guy," DeSpain says. "I think they knew that. I'm not sure what he said to get them into his car, but they got to his apartment, and they were both very afraid. They knew they were in a bad situation," DeSpain says.



DeSpain says the girls slipped out of the apartment and got to Silver Mine Subs at 2601 West Beltline Highway , and 911 was called.



DeSpain says when officers contacted Story at his apartment, Story admitted to bringing the fifteen year olds to his home.

In addition to a conviction requiring sex offender registration, Story has drug convictions on his record, and has been subject to a past, restraining order.



Story remains in the Dane County jail, awaiting a court appearance on the tentative child enticement charge.