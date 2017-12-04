Tips to keep your ride on the road during the winter months - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tips to keep your ride on the road during the winter months

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --- Now that winter weather is coming, don't get caught not having your car ready for the cold and snow. While you mentally prepare yourself for it, preparing your vehicle is a good idea too. The last thing you want is to break down on the road when its below zero out.

Jeff Bernstein at Car-X Auto Service said the most common things that could breakdown are charging and starting system, headlights, tires, and brakes. He said your tires are your only contact with the road. The change in temperature will affect your tire pressure, which can be a safety hazard.

"The cool temperatures make it everything work harder during the winter. So you want to make sure that you have your vehicle properly maintained and get it inspected so, first of all, it don't brake down out in the cold somewhere and just make sure you're safe"

Additional tips to prepare your furnace for the heating season

  • Check your tire tread and tire pressure
  • Check and replace air filter if necessary
  • Check you brakes and lights
  • Check and replace wiper blades
  • Have an emergency road kit

Expects say if you're driving an older cold, it's a good idea to warm it up before hitting the road. If you're in a newer model vehicle, you can just start it and go.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.