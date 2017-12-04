Tips to keep your ride on the road during the winter months

MADISON (WKOW) --- Now that winter weather is coming, don't get caught not having your car ready for the cold and snow. While you mentally prepare yourself for it, preparing your vehicle is a good idea too. The last thing you want is to break down on the road when its below zero out.

Jeff Bernstein at Car-X Auto Service said the most common things that could breakdown are charging and starting system, headlights, tires, and brakes. He said your tires are your only contact with the road. The change in temperature will affect your tire pressure, which can be a safety hazard.

"The cool temperatures make it everything work harder during the winter. So you want to make sure that you have your vehicle properly maintained and get it inspected so, first of all, it don't brake down out in the cold somewhere and just make sure you're safe"

Additional tips to prepare your furnace for the heating season

Check your tire tread and tire pressure

Check and replace air filter if necessary

Check you brakes and lights

Check and replace wiper blades

Have an emergency road kit

Expects say if you're driving an older cold, it's a good idea to warm it up before hitting the road. If you're in a newer model vehicle, you can just start it and go.