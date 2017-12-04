Madison family gets free car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Christmas came early this year for a Madison area family who has struggled in the past.

The Road Home, a resource group for homeless families, arranged to get a free car for one of its clients.

Danielle is a single mother of four who was overwhelmed with Monday's gift.

"I really do appreciate it. It's going to be very helpful for me and my four children, especially to get back and forth to work to maintain stable employment," she said.

The refurbished car was given by Wisconsin Mutual Insurance and Gates Collision centers through the 'Recycled Rides' program.