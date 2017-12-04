Madison family gets free car - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison family gets free car

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Christmas came early this year for a Madison area family who has struggled in the past.
    The Road Home, a resource group for homeless families, arranged to get a free car for one of its clients.
    Danielle is a single mother of four who was overwhelmed with Monday's gift.
    "I really do appreciate it. It's going to be very helpful for me and my four children, especially to get back and forth to work to maintain stable employment," she said.
    The refurbished car was given by Wisconsin Mutual Insurance and Gates Collision centers through the 'Recycled Rides' program.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.