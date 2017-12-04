Auction this week at former Oscar Mayer plant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Months after new owners took over the former Oscar Mayer property in Madison, we're getting our first look inside the shuttered plant.

The Reich Brothers are getting ready to auction off all the old manufacturing equipment Kraft left behind in the sale.

The nearly 3,000 items for sale feature everything from huge meat processing equipment, to electronics and kitchen items.

"That's going to take months if not years to be able to put this facility into the condition that we want to be able to remarket, reinvigorate the economy. First thing to do is we have to clear the building," said Reich Brothers representative Jeff Kopp.

The auction starts Wednesday.

Company officials say they expect mostly bidders in the manufacturing industry, but also farmers and smaller companies in need of gear.