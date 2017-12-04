Photo shows city contractor with gun - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Photo shows city contractor with gun

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating evidence of city contractors with handguns in Milwaukee.
    The city is investigating a photo which appears to show contractors holding guns while working on the north side.
    The picture is sparking outrage on social media.
    "Open carry is legal in this state. I wasn't complaining about that. But the fact that the man had it drawn, in broad daylight, with no danger," said radio host Earl Ingram
    Poblocki Paving, the company identified on the vest, says they never had a crew on the job and they have a strict no weapons policy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.