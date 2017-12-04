Photo shows city contractor with gun

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating evidence of city contractors with handguns in Milwaukee.

The city is investigating a photo which appears to show contractors holding guns while working on the north side.

The picture is sparking outrage on social media.

"Open carry is legal in this state. I wasn't complaining about that. But the fact that the man had it drawn, in broad daylight, with no danger," said radio host Earl Ingram

Poblocki Paving, the company identified on the vest, says they never had a crew on the job and they have a strict no weapons policy.