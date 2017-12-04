Wisconsin falls 88-65 at Marquette

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team had their three-game winning streak come to an end after an 88-65 loss at Marquette on Monday night at the Al McGuire Center.

The Badgers (5-4) had a good start in the first quarter, only trailing the Golden Eagles (4-3) 18-12 at the end of the period. Wisconsin kept it a two-point game or less for the first five minutes with baskets from Niya Beverley and Marsha Howard. But four Wisconsin turnovers over a span of 3:04 allowed for a 7-0 Marquette run at the end of the period to put the Golden Eagles up by six.

Marquette got hot in the second quarter thanks in part to Natisha Hiedeman, who had 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes of play in the first half. The Golden Eagles outscored the Badgers 34-12 in the second quarter, shooting 75 percent (12-of-16) in the period.

The Badgers made improvements in the third quarter, just being narrowly outscored 25-19 but the Golden Eagles continued their hot shooting, hitting 69.2 percent (9-of-13) for the quarter.

Wisconsin ended strong, outscoring Marquette 22-11 in the fourth quarter, going on a crucial 7-0 run that was topped off by a 3-pointer from Lexy Richardson.

For the game, Marquette shot 55.9 percent (33-of-59) from the field while the Badgers shot 41.9 percent (26-of-62).

Freshman Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with a career-high 14 points while sophomore Abby Laszewski added 12 points, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field.

The Badgers outrebounded the Golden Eagles 36-31 behind six rebounds from Howard.

UW struggled with ball control, turning the ball over 22 times as Marquette has 17 steals.

The Badgers are back home to host Texas Rio Grande Valley at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)