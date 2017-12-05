Strong winds bring down trees, close Merrimac Ferry - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Strong winds in Madison and other areas of southern Wisconsin are causing disturbances overnight.

Trees came down in the 4200 block of Odana Road and near the intersection of Tokay Blvd. and Orchard Drive. The tree on Odana has been moved off to the side of the road so it's not blocking the street anymore.

The Merrimac Ferry is currently closed due to high winds.

A lieutenant with the Dane County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News they've gotten multiple calls for alarms that are going off. He says the wind gusts are so strong, they're setting off alarms at homes and vehicles.

All of southern Wisconsin is under a Wind Advisory right now that goes until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

27 News will have updates starting at 4:30 a.m. on Wake Up Wisconsin.

