UPDATE: Stolen vehicle involved in multiple vehicle crash in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The crash scene is now clear. Police are investigating.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Parts of Stoughton Rd. and Buckeye Rd. in Madison are closed due to a three vehicle crash.

Dane Co. officials say one of the vehicles was reported stolen.

Authorities are on the scene now.

27 News has a crew on its way and will keep you updated throughout the commute during Good Morning America.

