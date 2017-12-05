UPDATE: Stolen vehicle involved in multiple vehicle crash in Madison

Strong winds have brought down trees, closed the Merrimac Ferry and are setting off alarms overnight.More >>
Strong winds have brought down trees, closed the Merrimac Ferry and are setting off alarms overnight.More >>
Truck drivers are upset over a new mandate that requires their every move be tracked. Some are comparing the Electronic Logging Device to an ankle monitor for criminals.More >>
Truck drivers are upset over a new mandate that requires their every move be tracked. Some are comparing the Electronic Logging Device to an ankle monitor for criminals.More >>
Police say a stolen vehicle was involved in a 3-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road.More >>
Police say a stolen vehicle was involved in a 3-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road.More >>
Authorities say two fifteen year old girls escaped from the home of a Madison sex offender, after he lured them from a city library, and tried to ply them with alcohol and drugs before propositioning themMore >>
Authorities say two fifteen year old girls escaped from the home of a Madison sex offender, after he lured them from a city library, and tried to ply them with alcohol and drugs before propositioning themMore >>
Authorities say two fifteen year old girls escaped from the home of a Madison sex offender, after he lured them from a city library, and tried to ply them with alcohol and drugs before propositioning themMore >>
Authorities say two fifteen year old girls escaped from the home of a Madison sex offender, after he lured them from a city library, and tried to ply them with alcohol and drugs before propositioning themMore >>
Now that winter weather is coming, don't get caught not having your car ready for the cold and snow.More >>
Now that winter weather is coming, don't get caught not having your car ready for the cold and snow.More >>
RIVERSIDE, CALIF. (CNN)-- It was 3 in the morning, and a California woman was attempting to flag down a police officer; she wanted to report that her son just told her he had molested two boys. The confession would go much deeper once Riverside police detained 18-year-old Joseph Boston on Saturday, authorities say.More >>
RIVERSIDE, CALIF. (CNN)-- It was 3 in the morning, and a California woman was attempting to flag down a police officer; she wanted to report that her son just told her he had molested two boys. The confession would go much deeper once Riverside police detained 18-year-old Joseph Boston on Saturday, authorities say.More >>
Months after new owners took over the former Oscar Mayer property in Madison, we're getting our first look inside the shuttered plant.More >>
Months after new owners took over the former Oscar Mayer property in Madison, we're getting our first look inside the shuttered plant.More >>
- Authorities are investigating evidence of city contractors with handguns in Milwaukee.More >>
- Authorities are investigating evidence of city contractors with handguns in Milwaukee.More >>
Christmas came early this year for a Madison area family who has struggled in the past.More >>
Christmas came early this year for a Madison area family who has struggled in the past.More >>
Truck drivers are upset over a new mandate that requires their every move be tracked. Some are comparing the Electronic Logging Device to an ankle monitor for criminals.More >>
Truck drivers are upset over a new mandate that requires their every move be tracked. Some are comparing the Electronic Logging Device to an ankle monitor for criminals.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's the time of year where neighborhoods are aglow with holiday lights. We're collecting photos of some of the best. Email your photo to Connect@wkow.com.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's the time of year where neighborhoods are aglow with holiday lights. We're collecting photos of some of the best. Email your photo to Connect@wkow.com.More >>