Orange Bowl rep talks about what Miami has to offer Badger fans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin plays the University of Miami in the Capital One Orange Bowl December 30 and reps for the Orange Bowl are in Madison.

Brad Hauser says Miami is always a great place to visit, but the excitement surrounding the Orange Bowl will bring another level of electricity to the city. Wisconsin travels well to all Badger football games, so Hauser expects a lot of Wisconsin fans in town.

Hauser says fans can go to a lot of activities, including the Coaches Luncheon. To learn more about activities, click here.

Besides the Orange Bowl activities and the game itself, Hauser says Miami's weather may be enough for Badgers fans to want to get away and take a mini-vacation.

If you can't make it to Miami for the Orange Bowl but want to watch the game, it airs on ESPN December 30 starting at 7:00 p.m. CT