Wisconsin legislator accused of sexual misconduct removed from committees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly leaders have removed Rep. Josh Zepnick from all committees on which he served, following accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

Two women have accused Rep. Zepnick of kissing them, once at a 2011 candidate party and another as the 2015 state Democratic convention.

Zepnick is a Democrat and the Democratic leader in the Assembly, Gordon Hintz, has called for Zepnick to resign but the Milwaukee-area lawmaker has refused.

Zepnick began the 2017-2018 session serving on five committees: Energy and Utilities, Family Law, Federalism and Interstate Relations, Financial Institutions, and Mental Health.

Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos, said Tuesday Hintz requested that Vos remove Zepnick from all those committee assignments and Vos complied.

Hintz confirmed he made the request and said he’s consulting with Democrats and Republicans to ensure “this issue” is addressed appropriately.

Zepnick didn’t immediately reply to messages from the Associated Press.