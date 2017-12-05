Madison sex offender charged with enticement; told teens he was not "going to kill them"

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison sex offender was charged with felony child enticement Tuesday, as authorities say he lured two fifteen year old girls to his apartment, assuring them he was not "...going to kill them."



A Dane County Court commissioner set 49-year old Robert Story's bail at $10,000.



A criminal complaint states Story met the girls at the Goodman Madison South Madison Library branch on South Park Street Friday, and asked them if they wanted to see his car. The complaint says Story pressured them to get inside, locked the doors, and eventually drove them to his Ashford Lane apartment.



The complaint states at the apartment, Story pressed the girls to use marijuana and drink vodka, remarking "...they were acting like virgins." The complaint says one girl briefly smoked marijuana to try appease Story, and neither drank anything.



Court records state one girl used a ruse of wanting to visit a nearby uncle, and when Story agreed to the request, both teens ran away, only to be followed by Story in his car. The complaint states the teenagers were able to get inside a sandwich shop, and police were called.



The criminal complaint says Story told police it was flattering young people were giving him attention, and that he had done nothing wrong. Story's attorney unsuccessfully argued prosecutors failed to prove there was probable cause Story committed child enticement, because Story simply invited them into his apartment.



Story was convicted of third degree sexual assault in Milwaukee County in 1996. A state corrections department spokesperson says Story was required to register as a sex offender until March 2013.



