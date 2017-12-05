Another bank robbed by man wearing comic book character mask

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the third time in just under a month, a person has robbed a local bank wearing a comic book character mask, and local police are looking into the possibility all three are connected.

The latest robbery happened around 5:00 p.m. Monday at the Chase Bank at 4513 Milwaukee Street in Madison.

Police say the suspect wore Deadpool or Spiderman-type Halloween mask and kept a hand in a pocket yesterday afternoon, making it appear he had a gun. Witnesses said he loudly ordered an employee to turn over cash and left with the money he was given.

The suspect is described as heavy-set. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes with white trim.

The Associated Bank on Allen Boulevard in Middleton was robbed on November 22 and 6. In both cases, the person wore a mask and a gray hooded jacket or sweatshirt. In the first robbery, the suspect wore a mask inspired by the logo of the comic book character The Punisher. In the second, the suspect wore a Deadpool mask.

Madison Police tell 27 News it is possible all three cases are connected and they are sharing information with Middleton Police.