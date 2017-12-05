Fire seriously damages Town of Madison home

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters from three different local departments are responding to a house fire in the Town of Madison. Our crew at the scene says a large part of the home's roof appears to be gone.

The house is on Munn Road, just east of Fish Hatchery Road.

Fire crews from the Town of Madison, Fitchburg and Monona were called to the scene shortly after 2:00 p.m.

