High winds wreak havoc on trash collectors

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - 40 to 60 mph gusts on Tuesday caused big headaches for local trash collectors. Jim Murray, with Pellitteri Waste System, says on windy days, a route that typically takes eight hours could take an additional two hours to complete.

That's because Murray has to frequently stop, get out of the truck, and pick up the bin and other recyclables that have blown around before he can move to the next house. He explains, "We probably gotta get out of the truck a couple hundred times to pick up the cans and pick up stuff out of the streets, so it makes for a long day."

Murray has some advice for people when they know it's going to be this windy on their trash pick up day, "If you know it's going to be a windy night, sometimes it's better not to put (your trash) out until that (next) morning."

He also says you should bag you're recyclables when it's windy. Usually they're just in a pile, but if they're bagged, they're less likely to blow out when the robotic arm lifts the recycling into the truck.