Virtual School: Madison Ballet high school student turns to virtual classes to pursue dreams

MADISON (WKOW)-- As Madison Ballet prepares for another Nutcracker season, some high schoolers are changing how they study, to deal with the demanding schedule.

"I feel like it's given me a lot of maturity," Maurissa Powell said. The 16-year-old started dancing at three and has made the necessary sacrifices to make it on stage.

"It's always been my passion, so I feel I would take performing in the Nutcracker any day over going to the prom," she chuckled, but she's dead serious. Maurissa already has a tutu and that's where her head is.

"You kind of just have to train while you have the ability to, you have the youth and everything," she said.

Madison Ballet Assistant Ballet Master Rachelle Butler likes the Wisconsin Virtual Academy program that about 10% of her students use.

"There's a lot of better paths than when I was a kid, and I think it's great they are getting more hours to work on their craft."

Maurissa can take classes at all times of day and still get her studies in online.

She says the online school will allow her to graduate at McFarland High School with a diploma. She says online teachers offer the junior what she needs to succeed.

"They're readily available you can text them, call them, you can ask them and they are always there for you, Its really easy to ask them," she said.

Learn more about the program, here.