Campaign helps Boys & Girls Club raise money in face of Fitchburg budget cuts

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is promising news for the future of the Dane County boys & Girls Club.

The nonprofit has raised four times what it wanted from the city of Fitchburg, after it was announced their funding would be cut by the new city budget.

Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County says the club has raised almost $200,000 from Fitchburg residents and businesses.

A couple of months ago, Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzalez proposed ending the $50,000 annual payment the city had been making to the club. The Boys & Girls Club used the money to provide meals, transportation and other services to children at the Allied Family Center.

Johnson and other club supporters took their concerns to Facebook and the city council, and local businesses rallied to make donations of their own.

Johnson says he is grateful the community came to the rescue of a local organization in need.

"I'm just thankful there was about 75 people who donated online, people who wrote me personal notes, to raise $200,000 in two weeks is absolutely phenomenal," said Johnson.

Johnson says it is not a win-win situation. While the funds will help in the short time, they don't help with the long term funding problem. He also say he will not apply for funding the city council decided to make available to nonprofits next year through a competitive grant process.