Mt Horeb breaks ground on new public safety building - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mt Horeb breaks ground on new public safety building

Posted: Updated:

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- Tuesday's strong wind didn't stop members of the Mt. Horeb fire and police department and from breaking ground on a new facility.
    The new Mount Horeb Public Safety building will replace the current facility located in an old, dilipidating lumber yard.
    Deputy chief Jenny Minter says the new facility will have sleeping quarters and adequate bathroom facility, something the old facility didn't have.
    The new facility will save people in Mt. Horeb money and potentially their lives.
    "We should save a lot of money by joining the police department and the fire department in one building in the spaces will be able to share, in addition to being able to train jointly together so it saves the taxpayer quite a bit of money to put the two buildings together," said Minter.
    The 50,000 square foot facility is expected to suit both departments efficiently for 40-50 years.
    It's expected to be completed sometime in fall 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.