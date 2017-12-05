Mt Horeb breaks ground on new public safety building

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- Tuesday's strong wind didn't stop members of the Mt. Horeb fire and police department and from breaking ground on a new facility.

The new Mount Horeb Public Safety building will replace the current facility located in an old, dilipidating lumber yard.

Deputy chief Jenny Minter says the new facility will have sleeping quarters and adequate bathroom facility, something the old facility didn't have.

The new facility will save people in Mt. Horeb money and potentially their lives.

"We should save a lot of money by joining the police department and the fire department in one building in the spaces will be able to share, in addition to being able to train jointly together so it saves the taxpayer quite a bit of money to put the two buildings together," said Minter.

The 50,000 square foot facility is expected to suit both departments efficiently for 40-50 years.

It's expected to be completed sometime in fall 2018.