Race through downtown Milwaukee ends with car in building

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A wild street race through busy downtown Milwaukee ended with a car flying into a jewelry store and gunshots fired at police.
    Police say the out of control driver hit an unmarked police car and then slammed into the jewelry store.
    They say it's possible two cars were drag racing down Wisconsin Avenue this morning,  one was going the wrong way
    It all happened just blocks from the Marquette University campus.
    Stein's Jewelers owner Bob Pack says the store had been closed for the past year.
    "I finished painting yesterday. We were hoping on being open in the next 48 hours, so this is gonna put a damper on those plan," Pack told WISN.
    After smashing into Stein's Jewelers, the second driver became the getaway car, and as the suspects took off, they fired shots at police, and one bullet hit the car.

