Mayor Soglin weighs in on Taco Bell selling alcohol on State St.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is weighing in on a major fast food chain's plan to add an alcohol license to one of their stores.

Taco Bell has started opening restaurants that sell beer and wine across the country and plans to open one up in Madison on State Street.

Soglin says that allowing Taco Bell to sell alcohol would bring no public value and increase already mounting law enforcement costs.

Madison's Alcohol License Review Committee has already approved a license for the new Taco Bell, but said they must stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.