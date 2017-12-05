Mayor Soglin weighs in on Taco Bell selling alcohol on State St. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mayor Soglin weighs in on Taco Bell selling alcohol on State St.

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is weighing in on a major fast food chain's plan to add an alcohol license to one of their stores.

Taco Bell has started opening restaurants that sell beer and wine across the country and plans to open one up in Madison on State Street.

Soglin says that allowing Taco Bell to sell alcohol would bring no public value and increase already mounting law enforcement costs.

Madison's Alcohol License Review Committee has already approved a license for the new Taco Bell, but said they must stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.