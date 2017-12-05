Gusty weather not a breeze for workers in Madison area

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least one local construction company will be making up for lost time this week, after the wind blew away their work plans Tuesday.

Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental workers had to pack up and cancel all their scheduled work after clocking wind gusts up to 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Branch manager Ryan Harrison tells 27 News all of the company's small and large operations shut down for the day to keep workers and equipment safe.

"Unfortunately, that's the main part of their job to run the equipment, so when the equipment can't be run outside everybody has to shut down and go home," Harrison said.



The company usually only sees one or two days a year like this one, where they can't do any crane operations.

Garbage truck drivers also faced significantly more difficult work conditions, as the wind blew over trash bins and scattered garbage into the streets.



"Anything over 20 mph just makes work for everybody, including the homeowners," said Jim Murray, a driver for Pellitteri. "It just makes a mess of the whole neighborhood."

Plus, town of Madison fire officials say they had trouble handling flareups at a home that caught fire because of the wind. But, Chief David Bloom found one positive to the windy work.

"It does help find the hot spots, because the wind blowing flares up, and we can get to the hot spots," Bloom said.