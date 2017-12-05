McFarland Siblings aim to double qualify for Winter Games - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

McFarland Siblings aim to double qualify for Winter Games

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -

Rebecca and Matt Hamilton have a sibling rivalry and competitiveness with each other, but they also have a chance to compete with each other in the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February. 

Both Hamilton's are already Olympic bound on their respective male and female national teams, but these games offer a Mixed Doubles category in Curling. This style consists of teams made of a girl and a boy, allowing an opportunity for Rebecca and Matt to double qualify.

"When they announced that Mixed Doubles would be another sport, we thought 'hey, this is another chance to punch a ticket to the Olympics." Said Matthew.

Rebecca said, "Finally when I get it a try, me and my brother became closer than we have ever been. Coming down here to practice together and playing in leagues."

The Hamilton's have already found success in Mixed Doubles. They won a national title last year and will look win at the Olympic qualifier next week in Blaine, MN.

While training Rebecca works at The DICK'S Sporting Goods in Madison as part of the Contenders Program that teams up with Olympic athletes to help balance work and training. For more information about the Contenders Program, click here.

For more information on the Mixed Doubles qualifier, click here.

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea are February 9th-25th.
 

