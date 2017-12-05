Badgers vollleyball returns to Sweet 16

The Badgers volleyball team is back in familiar territory. For the fifth straight season, Wisconsin will play in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. While this may be familiar territory for the Badgers, it's a different feeling this time around for players such as Tionna Williams.

"It's definitely a little different. We definitely have a chip on our shoulder now going into this tournament. People are kind of underestimating us. That just puts a little advantage in us."

The unseeded Badgers will face No. 3 Stanford on Friday at 10 p.m. at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. Wisconsin relishing the chance to be an underdog.

"We're really excited," says freshman Dana Rettke. "We have nothing to lose. We're just going out there having fun, playing volleyball. I think we are going to play our best volleyball yet."

Wisconsin advanced to the Sweet 16 by sweeping Marquette and 14th-seeded Iowa State on the road. Head coach Kelly Sheffield believes his young squad is rounding into form as the season progresses.

"I think we're a team that's getting more and more confident. I think our players believe they're playing their best volleyball of the year here at the end of the season. That's certainly what you're wanting to do. The thing is, every week you've got to play better in order to move on."