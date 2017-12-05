Badgers vollleyball returns to Sweet 16

The Badgers volleyball team is back in familiar territory. For the fifth straight season, Wisconsin will play in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. While this may be familiar territory for the Badgers, it's a different feeling this time around as Wisconsin enters regional play as an underdog.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team had their three-game winning streak come to an end after an 88-65 loss at Marquette on Monday night at the Al McGuire Center.More >>
Khalil Iverson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to lead Wisconsin to a 64-63 win over Penn State on Monday night.More >>
It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.More >>
The final score of 27-21 was not quite as bad as the 59-0 trumping in 2014 - but the result was the same. Ohio State was crowned the winner of the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Wisconsin, most importantly, loses its trip to the College Football Playoff.More >>
Aaron Jones' 20-yard touchdown run on his only carry, with 5:59 left in overtime, gave the Green Bay Packers a 26-20 win Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.More >>
Wisconsin (12-1) will play Miami (10-2) in the Capital One Orange Bowl.More >>
The sting of the Wisconsin Badgers' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was comforted for some by a hardworking groundskeeper.More >>
After Wisconsin's 27-21 loss Saturday in the Big 10 Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Buckeye's jumped back into the national championship conversation and the Badgers were left to look ahead to an end-of-season bowl game.More >>
The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament after sweeping No. 22 Iowa State, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, at Hilton Coliseum Saturday night.More >>
The Badgers volleyball team is back in familiar territory. For the fifth straight season, Wisconsin will play in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. While this may be familiar territory for the Badgers, it's a different feeling this time around as Wisconsin enters regional play as an underdog.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team had their three-game winning streak come to an end after an 88-65 loss at Marquette on Monday night at the Al McGuire Center.More >>
Khalil Iverson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to lead Wisconsin to a 64-63 win over Penn State on Monday night.More >>
It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.More >>
The final score of 27-21 was not quite as bad as the 59-0 trumping in 2014 - but the result was the same. Ohio State was crowned the winner of the Big Ten Conference Championship game. Wisconsin, most importantly, loses its trip to the College Football Playoff.More >>
