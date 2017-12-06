Hundreds to raise money for Arthritis Foundation in Jingle Bell Run

MADISON (WKOW) -- The running seasons isn't over and die-hards can help raise money for the Arthritis Foundation.

Dr. Jill Mork, a chiropractor in the Madison area, says more than 53 million Americans live with arthritis. That includes 300,000 children. She says it's the leading cause of disability in the U.S. and there are more than 100 forms and related conditions.

That's why the Jingle Bell Run aims to raise awareness and money.

The run/walk is Saturday, December 9 at Verona Area High School. Registration is at 9:15 a.m. and the 10K run starts at 10:30 a.m. The 5K run and 5K walk are after the long run.

Participants are always festive, many dressing up in fun holiday gear for the event. 27 StormTrack Meteorologist Star Derry will emcee the Jingle Bell Run.